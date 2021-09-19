LG inaugurates Sharp Sight Eye Hospital at Barzulla

Srinagar: The J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Sharp Sight eye hospital at Barzulla area here
Taking to his official twitter handle the LG said the hospital will boost the health care facilities in Kashmir.
“This Super Specialty Centre will boost the healthcare facilities of Srinagar and nearby districts,” he wrote on twitter.
Later, while addressing the media, medical director Sharp Sight eye hospital Dr Samir Sud expressed his happiness over the “enormous” response of the people.
“We had chosen this huge space in order to cater to more and more people but the response is enormous and we are worried if we will cater to the rush of people,” Dr Sud said.
“But it is a proud moment for us and we are duty bound to provide better eye care facilities to the patients in this hospital,” he said.
Referring to the patient rush, he said a need may arise to open one or two more hospitals in the Valley to cater to the rush of the patients.
Notably, the sharp sight eye hospital was earlier functional at Chanapora area of the city and now has been shifted to Barzulla area with state-of-art facilities for the patients.
“Eye is a precious organ and we have a specialized treatment for it in our hospital. This hospital uses robotic technologies for surgeries wherein maximum part of the surgery is completed within 30 to 50 seconds,” Dr. Samir Sud said.
Dr Kamal who is also the medical director of the hospital said the basic motive of the hospital is to serve the public at affordable rates despite being a private hospital.
“People should keep it in mind that this hospital is to serve the people. We guarantee the best technology and infrastructure besides skilled surgeons and compassionate staff,” he said.
He said the motive of the management is to avoid huge expenditures of people by going to Amritsar, Delhi and other states for eye treatment.
“They need not to go to any place outside. They can get their treatment done in this hospital at affordable rates and avoid the expenditure on boarding and lodging which they incur outside,” he said.
Dr Prakash Vasudevan, director of sharp sight hospital while speaking to media said that people should go for yearly eye examination as late intervention of any ailment was not good for human health.
Meanwhile, the CEO of Sharp Sight Hospital Deepshikha explained that the hospital was on panel of all insurance agencies and people coen visit the hospital and get their treatment done on golden card as well.