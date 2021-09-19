LG inaugurates Sharp Sight Eye Hospital at Barzulla

Srinagar: The J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the Sharp Sight eye hospital at Barzulla area here

Taking to his official twitter handle the LG said the hospital will boost the health care facilities in Kashmir.

“This Super Specialty Centre will boost the healthcare facilities of Srinagar and nearby districts,” he wrote on twitter.

Later, while addressing the media, medical director Sharp Sight eye hospital Dr Samir Sud expressed his happiness over the “enormous” response of the people.

“We had chosen this huge space in order to cater to more and more people but the response is enormous and we are worried if we will cater to the rush of people,” Dr Sud said.

“But it is a proud moment for us and we are duty bound to provide better eye care facilities to the patients in this hospital,” he said.