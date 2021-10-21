M Saleem Pandit felicitated on daughter’s wedding

Srinagar: The wedding of Dr Falak Saleem, daughter of M Salim Pandit, the Times of India’s Bureau Chief for Kashmir was solemnised at their residence 14, Alamdar Colony, Rawalpora here.

People from different walks of life have felicitated M Saleem Pandit on the marriage of his daughter.

Greater Kashmir congratulates M Saleem Pandit and his wife Laila Saleem on the occasion and extends heartiest greetings to the couple to live a happy married life.