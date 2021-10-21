Srinagar City

M Saleem Pandit felicitated on daughter’s wedding

M Saleem Pandit felicitated on daughter’s wedding
A statement of Positive Kashmir issued here said that the NGO married off many downtrodden persons from various parts of Kashmir at a collective marriage ceremony.File/ GK
GKNN

Srinagar: The wedding of Dr Falak Saleem, daughter of M Salim Pandit, the Times of India’s Bureau Chief for Kashmir was solemnised at their residence 14, Alamdar Colony, Rawalpora here.

People from different walks of life have felicitated M Saleem Pandit on the marriage of his daughter.

Greater Kashmir congratulates M Saleem Pandit and his wife Laila Saleem on the occasion and extends heartiest greetings to the couple to live a happy married life.

Meanwhile, M SaleemPandit is hosting dinner on the reception of bride and groom Dr Falak Saleem and Er Saaqib Buchh at Nigeen Club on October 25 for the invitees.

Related Stories

No stories found.