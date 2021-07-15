Market checking intensified in city: Authorities
Srinagar: Ahead of upcoming festivities of Eid-ul-Adha, the special teams of District Administration Srinagar has launched an intensified market checking drive across the City, officials said.
An official statement said the drive was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad to curb the hoardings and profiteering in Srinagar markets in wake of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival.
It said the checking squads headed by concerned Tehsildars of Srinagar areas conducted intensive market checking in different parts of Srinagar City including Panthachowk, Chanpora, Khanyar and inspected various markets within their jurisdiction and booked several erring shopkeepers found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.
During the market checking, a fine of about Rs 1.35 lakh was imposed on the erring shopkeepers and rotten vegetables and other items were destroyed on the spot. The teams also inspected sites of mandies where Sacrificial Animals are being sold to check the quality and enactment of rates fixed by the Government. The teams also put an eye on the implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in these mandies and other market places.
Pertinently, the Deputy Commissioner had convened recently a meeting with regard to arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha in which he passed several directions including conducting frequent market checking to ensure price control and ensuring availability of essential commodities.