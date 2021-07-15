Market checking intensified in city: Authorities

Srinagar: Ahead of upcoming festivities of Eid-ul-Adha, the special teams of District Administration Srinagar has launched an intensified market checking drive across the City, officials said.

An official statement said the drive was conducted on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad to curb the hoardings and profiteering in Srinagar markets in wake of upcoming Eid-ul-Azha festival.

It said the checking squads headed by concerned Tehsildars of Srinagar areas conducted intensive market checking in different parts of Srinagar City including Panthachowk, Chanpora, Khanyar and inspected various markets within their jurisdiction and booked several erring shopkeepers found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.