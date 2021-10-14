Mayor visits DargahHazratbal

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar JunaidAzimMattu today visited Hazratbal Shrine to take stock of arrangements being made on the eve of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW).

The Mayor who was accompanied by senior officers of SMC, PDD, PHE and Health Department, paid obeisance at the shrine and prayed for peace and prosperity of the people.

Taking stock of the arrangements, Mayor Srinagar asked all departments to ensure round-the-clock availability of essential public services in the days ahead of Eid-ul-Milad and stressed on the requirement for regular supervision of facilities by senior officials.