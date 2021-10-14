Mayor visits DargahHazratbal

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar JunaidAzimMattu today visited Hazratbal Shrine to take stock of arrangements being made on the eve of Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW).
The Mayor who was accompanied by senior officers of SMC, PDD, PHE and Health Department, paid obeisance at the shrine and prayed for peace and prosperity of the people.
Taking stock of the arrangements, Mayor Srinagar asked all departments to ensure round-the-clock availability of essential public services in the days ahead of Eid-ul-Milad and stressed on the requirement for regular supervision of facilities by senior officials.
The Mayor held a meeting at the shrine premises with the Waqf officials and senior officers of the administration and passed a series of directions regarding facilities to be ensured during Eid-e-Milad (SAW).
Mayor also visited the Medical First Aid Camp organized by Government Medical College, Srinagar at the shrine and appreciated that COVID Rapid testing as well as Vaccination facilities were made available in the shrine premises.
“Have passed directions for uninterrupted power and water supply as well as sanitation to be carried out round the clock in four shifts. All departments and their concerned officials shall ensure that devotees face no inconvenience”, Mayor Srinagar said while interacting with the local Waqf and Intizamiya Committee.
Interacting with the locals, the Mayor assured them of full cooperation and support and sought their suggestions for which directions were passed on spot.