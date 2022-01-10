Mentorship programme on Civil Service Exams held at AS College

Srinagar: Continuing with its efforts to encourage youth to take up Civil Services, a “One-day Mentorship Programme on Civil Service Exams - IAS/JKAS” was organized today by the Career Counseling and Placement Cell of Amar Singh College, Srinagar.
The programme was organised in collaboration with the Noon Chai Initiative and was attended by around 200 students in both online and in-person mode.
The Mentorship programme was presided over by Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal of the college.
The Deputy Commissioner State Taxes (Enforcement) North Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool Yatoo, Chief Railways Kashmir Division, Saqib Yousuf Yatoo, AROC J&K and Official Liquidator J&K High Court, Haamid Bukhari and Tahir Wani, State Tax Officer, Enforcement acted as the resource persons and interacted with the aspiring students.
The programme was also attended by Coordinator, Guidance and Counseling Cell, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof Mujeeb Kawoosa and Prof Kounsar Hassan, Associate Professor.
E-inaugurating the programme, Professor Bashir Ahmad Rather highlighted the need of such awareness programmes and thanked all the young IAS/JKAS officers for dedicating themselves for this noble cause.
Speaking on the occasion, Shakeel Maqbool Yatoo said that dedication, commitment and passion are critical to crack any kind of competitive exam. He said that Aspirants should devote quality time towards competitive Exams and should add to their knowledge base by thoroughly preparing various subjects including Geography, History, Economy and Polity which are basic components of civil services Examinations.
He further urged aspirants to put extra efforts in order to fulfill and achieve their dreams.
Saqib Yousuf Yatoo also addressed the gathering and apprised the aspirants about the various stages and pattern of examination including Prelims, Mains and Interview. Details on the GS1 paper (History, Art Culture and Geography, Type of exam UPSC/ JKCS, Pattern of the exam and previous year question papers were also shared.
Tahir Wani, in his speech remarked that the Civil services job gives an ample opportunity to realize personal and professional goals; one can serve the society at a much bigger platform through civil services.
He discussed Indian Polity, syllabi, books to read, type of questions which are being asked in the recent UPSC and JKPSC exams. He further highlighted the role of the internet in collecting good quality study material for the Examination.
Hamid Bukhari discussed International Relations. Desire, perseverance, consistency are the qualities of a good civil services aspirant, he added. He also informed the aspirants that answer writing skills in the civil services exam plays a critical role in performing well and in this regard Aspirants need to develop these skills in order to crack Examination.
He further appealed to the Aspirants to prepare in advance as they have sufficient time period at their disposal as time is the essence of any competitive Examination.
The programme was coordinated by Prof Syed Ishfaq Manzoor, Coordinator, Career Counseling and Placement Cell of the college.