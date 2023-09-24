Meri Maati Mera Desh event organised at Khanmoh

A.K. Singh, 2nd-In-Command 75 Bn CRPF liaised with block officer Khanmoh and made efforts to organise the programme. Shivam Chandra, BDO addressed the gathering of locals, teachers and students about the Meri Mati Mera Desh programme.

In the series of speakers later A.K. Singh, 2nd-In-Command 75 Bn CRPF, Nodal Officer Khanmoh also addressed the gathering about the initiatives of “Meri Maati Mera Desh :: Amrit Kalash Yatra” like Panch Pran, Pledge, Vasudha Vandan, Veeron ka Vandan which venerates the gallant sacrifices of brave hearts.

“All the present dignitaries, local civil administration, local populace as well as media appreciated the efforts. They also hailed K K Pandey, CO 75 Bn CRPF & Alok Veer CO 21 Bn CRPF for organising the programme.