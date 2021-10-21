Milkmen not to use plastic containers for supplying milk’

Srinagar: Sheer Gujree Welfare Forum Chotta Bazar Karan Nagar held a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Food Safety District Srinagar on various issues regarding milk sellers of district Srinagar for providing good quality and hygienic milk and milk products to people.

“It was decided that plastic utensils which are being used for ferrying milk and milk products should immediately be stopped which is unhygienic for the human beings. Preparation of cheese using skimmed milk by the cheese producers should be stopped forthwith.