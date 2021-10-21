Milkmen not to use plastic containers for supplying milk’

Srinagar: Sheer Gujree Welfare Forum Chotta Bazar Karan Nagar held a meeting with Assistant Commissioner Food Safety District Srinagar on various issues regarding milk sellers of district Srinagar for providing good quality and hygienic milk and milk products to people.
“It was decided that plastic utensils which are being used for ferrying milk and milk products should immediately be stopped which is unhygienic for the human beings. Preparation of cheese using skimmed milk by the cheese producers should be stopped forthwith.
Hygienic atmosphere should be maintained in all respects by the retailers and wholesale dealers of milk and fearing of milk in proper containers which are human friendly,” the president Sheer Gujree Welfare Forum Chotta Bazar Karan Nagar said in a statement.
“All the retail dealers dealing in milk and milk products should obtain licences from Foods organization whose turnover exceeds Rs 12.00 Lakh per annum. All the milk retail dealers and wholesale dealers should get themselves registered with the Foods Safety Organization. This is for general information of retail and wholesale dealers of milk and milk products for all districts of Kashmir to follow the above restrictions strictly,” it said.
“In case of any violation noticed by the department of Food safety Organization, it is bound to take legal action against the defaulters as per the law and the forum will not be responsible,” the statement added.