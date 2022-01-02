Modalities for vaccination of 15-17 age group finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar: To finalise the modalities for roll out of Covid-19 Vaccination of 15-17 age group to begin from January 3, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Sunday chaired a meeting here.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was also present on the occasion. During the meeting a roll out plan for vaccination of teenagers under the age group of 15-18 years was finalised and all concerned were directed to ensure all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the vaccine process.

On the occasion, it was given out that 50 Government Schools have been identified as designated vaccination sites across the District where all the eligible teenagers will be administered Covaxin vaccine doses only.