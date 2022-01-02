Modalities for vaccination of 15-17 age group finalised in Srinagar

Srinagar: To finalise the modalities for roll out of Covid-19 Vaccination of 15-17 age group to begin from January 3, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Sunday chaired a meeting here.
Director Health Services Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather was also present on the occasion. During the meeting a roll out plan for vaccination of teenagers under the age group of 15-18 years was finalised and all concerned were directed to ensure all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of the vaccine process.
On the occasion, it was given out that 50 Government Schools have been identified as designated vaccination sites across the District where all the eligible teenagers will be administered Covaxin vaccine doses only.
Addressing the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner asked the Chief Education Officer, CMO, ZEOs, ZMOs, Principals/Headmasters to ensure all requisite requirements and facilities at the designated vaccination sites for the 15-18 age group.
The DC also stressed on better coordination among the Education, Health and Revenue Departments to yield desired results.
The Director Health Services, Kashmir said, that the decision with regard to vaccination, approval and certification has been scientifically driven. He said Vaccinations for children aged between 15 and 17 will not only protect students from the deadly effects of Covid-19 pandemic but also go a long way in assuring worried parents for sending their wards to schools.