Modalities reviewed for implementation of Aspirational Block Development Programme

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities for smooth implementation of Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP)in Srinagar District at DC office Complex, here.
The Jammu & Kashmir Government has rolled out Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) with an aim to ensure expeditious improvement in the Socio-Economic status of 44 most backward Blocks across the J&K.
During the meeting, it was given out that in Srinagar District, Harwan and Khonmoh Blocks are being taken up under Aspirational Block Development Programme based on 10 performance indicators covering various aspects Poverty, Health & Nutrition Education and Basic Infrastructure development of the concerned Block.
At the outset, the DC exhorted upon the officers of line and works departments to make Special Component Plan in convergence mode to bring improvement on key indicators of development in these most backward blocks of the district. He asked them to submit a comprehensive plan in this regard by January 15, 2021.
He also called for meeting all 10 quantifiable indicators which are prerequisite for availing ₹ 1.0 crore under Aspirational Block Development Programme to undertake developmental activities in each identified Block in the District.
The DC further asked the concerned Departments to adopt best practices so as to get tangible results on ground in a time bound manner.
He also directed Departments to look into achieving 100 percent saturation of individual beneficiaries schemes besides covering the scope of other welfare schemes of different departments.
The DC gave directions for organizing a special drive to mobilize locals of twin blocks which can help them to improve their socio-economic conditions.