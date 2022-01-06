Modalities reviewed for implementation of Aspirational Block Development Programme

The Jammu & Kashmir Government has rolled out Aspirational Block Development Programme (ABDP) with an aim to ensure expeditious improvement in the Socio-Economic status of 44 most backward Blocks across the J&K.

During the meeting, it was given out that in Srinagar District, Harwan and Khonmoh Blocks are being taken up under Aspirational Block Development Programme based on 10 performance indicators covering various aspects Poverty, Health & Nutrition Education and Basic Infrastructure development of the concerned Block.

At the outset, the DC exhorted upon the officers of line and works departments to make Special Component Plan in convergence mode to bring improvement on key indicators of development in these most backward blocks of the district. He asked them to submit a comprehensive plan in this regard by January 15, 2021.