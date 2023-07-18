Monkeys on prowl at Sanat Nagar

Srinagar: Panic gripped the residents of Sanat Nagar area here after they spotted monkeys in the locality.
A video made rounds on social media in which a group of monkeys can be seen leaping over residential fences, instilling fear among the local populace. “We have not received any formal complaints or information about the presence of monkeys at Sanat Nagar. If such sightings are confirmed, we will dispatch our team to the area,” Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash told Greater Kashmir.
Meanwhile, locals at Badamwari area in Downtown here claimed that they have spotted leopard in the vicinity.
Confirming the reports, the Srinagar police has issued a warning to residents, urging them to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities for their safety.
A tweet from the Srinagar police said, "One leopard has been sighted by some locals near Badamwari park-Hari Parbat axis. Locals of the area are requested to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary ventures. Police teams are actively handling the situation, and wildlife officials have been informed to ensure the safe rescue of the animal.” However, there is confusion regarding the exact identity of the animal.
“We cannot confirm with certainty whether it was indeed a leopard, as people have provided differing statements. Some witnesses described the animal as larger than a cat. We are diligently working to ascertain the facts, and we will uncover the truth,” Naqash said.
As a precautionary measure, the wildlife department has advised people, especially children, to avoid roaming alone and strictly adhere to safety guidelines.
Naqash said that the public should refrain from any activity near the Badamwari park area until the situation is brought under control.
“People need to follow the dos’ and don'ts issued by the authorities. This is crucial to ensure their safety as well as the welfare of the wildlife in the area,” he said.