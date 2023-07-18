Monkeys on prowl at Sanat Nagar

Srinagar: Panic gripped the residents of Sanat Nagar area here after they spotted monkeys in the locality.

A video made rounds on social media in which a group of monkeys can be seen leaping over residential fences, instilling fear among the local populace. “We have not received any formal complaints or information about the presence of monkeys at Sanat Nagar. If such sightings are confirmed, we will dispatch our team to the area,” Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash told Greater Kashmir.

Meanwhile, locals at Badamwari area in Downtown here claimed that they have spotted leopard in the vicinity.

Confirming the reports, the Srinagar police has issued a warning to residents, urging them to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities for their safety.