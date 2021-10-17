Mulphaq residents demand SRTC bus service

Srinagar: Residents of Mulphaq area of Hazratbal outskirts have appealed authorities to start SRTC Bus service on Lalchowk-Mulphaq route.

The residents said that the cab service does not suffice the passenger rush on the route. The locals said that during the morning and evening hours the passengers are left abandoned due to inadequate cab service.

"Years back we had public bus service and some cabs operating on the route. Gradually the bus service was discontinued and we solely depend on cab service. Our cab service operates from Harwan via Mulphaq and most of the times there are no seats available in cabs. We want government to start a proper SRTC bus service on the route so that our issue will be resolved," said Shabir Ahmed a local.

The locals said that students and office goers usually suffer due to lack of public transport. They said that as winters are around the corner, the problem accelerates.

"There is no transport after sun down. Where are we supposed to go" said a local.

The residents of the area said that the bus service will give respite to over a dozen areas in the vicinity. The locals requested SRTC authorities to start a bus service on the route as soon as possible.