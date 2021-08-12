Multi-level car parking at erstwhile SMG to be thrown open soon

Srinagar: The much-awaited multi-level car parking at the erstwhile State Motor Garages (SMG) in the city centre will be thrown open for public soon.

The parking has been designed to cater to rush of shoppers, employees and other people visiting city centre markets including Residency Road, Lambert Lane and offices.

Officials said work on the project has been completed and it is all set to be inaugurated during current month.

This car parking facility constructed by Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) will accommodate 467 four-wheelers and 132 two-wheelers at a time.