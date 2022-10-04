NIT Srinagar organises programme for professional development of academic administrators

On the occasion, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari talked about the objectives of the induction program. He said around 41 recently appointed non-teaching staff members are participating in the event.

"Various lectures and training sessions are planned for them so that they will be aware of the system. Such programs would go a long way to boost their morale and they will become more productive and efficient at their early stage," Prof. Bukhari said. Prof. M F Wani, Dean R&C, and Patron also interacted with the newly non-teaching staff members and stated that induction sessions will be highly beneficial for them. They will boost and empower their confidence," he said.

On the first day, Mr. Faisal Irshad, Deputy Registrar (Admin) delivered his lecture on understanding the NIT system, vision, mission, objectives, & hierarchical structure in the functioning of the institution. He also highlighted NIT Act and Statutes, their importance, applications, and implications. Statutory Bodies of the Institute include the constitution, powers, and functions of the BOG, FC, Senate, and BWC.

This session was followed by another lecture on 'Know your Institute' that was jointly delivered by Mr. Faisal Irshad, Deputy Registrar (Admin), and Mr. Mubashir Ahmad Wani, Asstt. Registrar (Audit).

This module covered understanding various parts of the Institute--students, faculty, statutory positions, administrative staff and other functionaries. In addition it also highlighted the introduction to facilities in the Institute Campus like Gym, common hall, CSC and CRFC, etc. It was followed by another joint lecture on 'Service Rules and Regulations an introduction' and that was delivered by Mubashir Ahmad Wani, Asstt. Registrar (Audit), Shahid Hamid Najar, Asstt. Registrar (Accounts).

'Audit and its types' will be delivered by Mubashir Ahmad Wani, Asstt. Registrar (Audit). It will be followed by another lecture on "Office Procedures Accounts' by Shahid Hamid Najar, Asstt. Registrar (Accounts).

The lecture on 'Introduction to Financial & Accounting Management' will be delivered by Nazia Nazir, Deputy Registrar (Acctts). Another lecture on 'Office Procedures (Part-I) will be delivered by Mohammad Iqbal Dar, Asstt. Registrar (Admin). Mubashir Ahmad Wani, Asstt. Registrar (Audit) will deliver his lecture on 'Procurement and Asset Management (Part-I). The lecture on 'RTI Legal Cell Transparency Audit & Annual Reports' will be delivered by Mohammad Hazik, Asstt. Registrar Legal/PIO. Special lecture on 'Academics & Examinations' will be jointly delivered by Dr. G.R. Beigh, Associate Professor, ECE (Examination) & Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Asstt. Registrar (Academics). 'IT related services & e-Governance' will be jointly delivered by Dr. Janib-ul-Bashir, Asstt. Professor, IT (e-Governance) & G. Mustafa Zargar (IT).

A lecture on 'Organizational Behaviour/Team Work' will be jointly delivered by Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Teli, Asstt. Prof, HSS&M, Mubashir Ahmad Wani, Asstt. Registrar (Audit).

The last and final lecture on 'Ranking and Accreditation' will be delivered by Dr. Harveer Singh Pali, Asstt. Professor, MED. While the final report presentation will be presented by Faisal Irshad, Deputy Registrar (Admin).