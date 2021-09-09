NIT Srinagar secures 69th position

Srinagar: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has secured 69th position in National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2021 among all engineering institutions in India. The results of which were released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday.

The NIRF rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on September 09, under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall, Research.

As per the data, NIT Srinagar has secured 69th position in NIRF rankings among all engineering institutions in India. It has also got 16th position among all NIT's and ranked 1st among all educational institutions in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from that Institution has also secured 101-150 position in overall NIRF rankings among 6000 educational institutions in all disciplines in India.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal congratulated the institute’s faculty, students, and non-teaching staff for making the institute’s administration proud by achieving a good rank in NIRF rankings. He said there is a lot more to do and such results are encouraging.

"Despite various challenges on the ground, NIT Srinagar has secured a good rank as compared to the previous year. It is a proud movement for all of us," he said.

Prof. Sehgal said in future, they will try to get space among the top ten engineering colleges across India and they are working to improve all lacking parameters,” he said.

Director NIT said they have performed well in all parameters and will continue to provide quality education. “ We have jumped from 250th position to 69th rank, which is a great achievement, he said.

Director NIT attributed the contribution of all faculty colleagues especially role of Dr. Obbu Chandra Sekhar, Associate Professor at Electrical Engineering Department who was Nodal Officer for NIRF ranking 2021 and his entire team for their exemplary work. Despite various challenges, Dr. Sekhar played a vital role in the overall rankings, he said. Register NIT Srinagar, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari also congratulated all faculty members, non teaching staff and students for making them proud by achieving good ranks among the best government engineering colleges across India.