NIT Srinagar to conduct mass COVID19 testing drive today

Srinagar: A day after its 24 students tested COVID19 positive, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has decided to organise a mass testing drive for all employees and students on Monday.
Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said in view of recent COVID19 positive cases in the campus, Institute’s Health Centre in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir will conduct a mass testing drive on Monday.
“We have decided to conduct mass testing as a precautionary measure for the safety of all employees and students on the campus,” he said.
Prof. Sehgal said they will ensure that all COVID19 SOPs would be adhered to, so that there will be no risk of further spread of infection.
He said it has been also decided that wearing 3-ply reusable or disposable masks is mandatory for all persons entering the NIT campus.
Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said they have already issued a circular for conducting a mass testing drive of students, and employees.