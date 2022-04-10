NIT Srinagar to conduct mass COVID19 testing drive today

Srinagar: A day after its 24 students tested COVID19 positive, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar has decided to organise a mass testing drive for all employees and students on Monday.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal said in view of recent COVID19 positive cases in the campus, Institute’s Health Centre in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir will conduct a mass testing drive on Monday.