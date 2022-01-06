NIT Srinagar's TORUS club organises model quiz

Prof. Sehgal said New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has given vast scope for the students and technology can act as a facilitator by bringing innovation to quizzes and ensuring active participation among students, he said.

He appreciated the organizers for conducting such programs for the students.

Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Kaiser Bukhari in his message said torus is the student's talent exploring the platform. Prof. Bukhari said in future, Torus will organise workshops, and seminars on various topics to engage students, he said.