No vehicular movement on Boulevard Road, Gupkar from October 23-25

Srinagar: Traffic department today issued an advisory on restriction of vehicular movement from BadyariChowk to Nishat and Gupkar on October 23 to 25.
“The Boulevard Road Srinagar from Badyari to Nishat and Gupkar Road will remain closed for general traffic in connection with visit of VVIP from 23rd to 25th October,” SSP Traffic City said in a statement.
“The motorists are requested to opt for Foreshore – Habak – Hazratbal route or Tailbal – Zakura - Hazratbal route and Badyari-Hazratbal route for return journey. The tourists shall be allowed up to Nehru Park after proper verification of their places of stay.
The route for medical emergencies shall be decided on spot,” the statement said.