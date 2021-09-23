No vehicular movement on Boulevard Road on Sep 25, 26

Srinagar: Traffic department today said no traffic will be allowed on Boulevard Road on September 25 and 26 September in connection with Air Show.

“Traffic from Badyari to Nishat will remain closed for general traffic in connection with AIRSHOW on 25th and 26th September-2021 from 06:00 AM morning to 03:00 PM in the day. The motorists are requested to opt for Foreshore – Habak – Hazratbal route OR Tailbal – Zakoora - Hazratbal route and Badyari-Hazratbal route for return journey.

The tourists shall be allowed up to Nehru Park after proper verification of their places of stay. The route for medical emergencies shall be decided on spot,” Traffic Police said in a statement.