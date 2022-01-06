NSD’s TIE workshop concludes

Srinagar: The 15-day long Drama-in-education workshop of Theatre-in-Education (TIE) Centre of the National School of Drama (NSD), Srinagar which began on December, 20 last year concluded here.
Held in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the purpose of the workshop was to introduce Kashmiri youth to techniques and nuances of drama-in-education.
Apart from Manoj Bhatia and Hafeez Khan, Manish Saini and Dependra Rawat were the other theatre practitioners who imparted nuances of new age drama to the workshop participants.
Monitored by NSD’s TIE Chief, Abdul Latief Khatana and TIE Srinagar coordinator Gulzar Ahmad, diverse range of topics were covered during the workshop by theatre persons.
In all 20 students from various districts including Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Srinagar and Budgam participated in the workshop, which primarily focused on drama and its new-age genres.
Commenting on the workshop, NSD’s Srinagar Coordinator, Gulzar Ahmad said that TIE would continue to hold such events in the Kashmir valley in the forthcoming months also.
“Our aim is to train more and more diverse groups of theatre enthusiasts with focus on creating drama talent pool in the valley,” Ahmad said.
Pertinent to mention here that after its inauguration in October last year this was the first formal activity of Theatre-in-Education (TIE), Srinagar Centre in Kashmir.