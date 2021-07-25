Online Health application launched in Srinagar

Srinagar: Rah-e-Noor, a Kashmir centric health app was launched here today.

“The app aims to bring all the major health care facilities in Kashmir within online reach of patients,” said Dr. Naeem Firdous, founder-director of Rah-e-Noor and consultant Pulmonologist who has launched the app.

“We have collaborated with various health professionals in order to bring top-notch service to patients. Rah-e-Noor is an easy medium to connect patients with specialist doctors. As we know that the doctor-patient connection has been lately affected by the covid. It is also affected due to other factors like climate etc. This app is going to bridge that gap and make best health care accessible to all,” Firdous said.