Online Health application launched in Srinagar
Srinagar: Rah-e-Noor, a Kashmir centric health app was launched here today.
“The app aims to bring all the major health care facilities in Kashmir within online reach of patients,” said Dr. Naeem Firdous, founder-director of Rah-e-Noor and consultant Pulmonologist who has launched the app.
“We have collaborated with various health professionals in order to bring top-notch service to patients. Rah-e-Noor is an easy medium to connect patients with specialist doctors. As we know that the doctor-patient connection has been lately affected by the covid. It is also affected due to other factors like climate etc. This app is going to bridge that gap and make best health care accessible to all,” Firdous said.
In a statement the professionals associated with the app said that the platform will give first-hand information about the disease and connect the patient with the best specialists. The app will also have facilities like home collection of samples, ambulance services etc. They said that the app will soon have home delivery of medicines available