Parents resent new school timing in Srinagar

"Why can't offices in J&K start before 9 am when it is happening in other states? This is inhuman to send our kids in wee hours to their schools and facilitate babus for their smooth travel to their offices during the day time," said Mehraj Ahmad, a visibly angry parent from Hyderpora.

The parents said the change in school timing will tell upon the health of the students and will prove detrimental for them in the longer run.

"It will become a hectic task to prepare kids for schools. Students can't prepare themselves too early as it is not possible for little kids to wake up before dawn and prepare for school," said Muhammad Aslam, a parent from Hazratbal.

The parents questioned the school timing order and said the people at the helm of affairs chose comfortable timing for them while as small school going children are subjected to torture.