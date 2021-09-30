Police crack Zakura murder case, accused arrested
Srinagar: Police has solved a blind murder case here by arresting the accused person involved in commission of crime.
In a statement, police spokesperson said on September 27, 2021, Police Station Zakura received information that Saleema wife of AdbulRehman Dar resident of KhudwaniKulgam at present Gulistan Colony GulabBaghZakura was strangulated by some unknown persons and was shifted by locals to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
On this information, a case FIR No.104/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Zakura and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO ZakuraShowket Ahmad and SHO ZakuraParvaiz Ahmad under the supervision of SP Hazratbal was constituted.
The investigating team visited the scene of crime along with FSL team, collected circumstantial and technical evidences and examined witnesses. “Besides, the team questioned some suspects including the deceased lady’s husband namely Abdul Rehman Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of KhudwaniKulgam, employed at SKAUST Shuhama. During questioning, the husband of the deceased lady confessed his involvement in the commission of crime. The team also learnt that the motive behind this murder was matrimonial dispute,” the statement said.
“Further investigation into the case is in progress. Community members have applauded the efforts of SIT for cracking the case in professional and scientific manner to arrest the accused person involved in the commission of crime,” it added.