Police crack Zakura murder case, accused arrested

Srinagar: Police has solved a blind murder case here by arresting the accused person involved in commission of crime.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on September 27, 2021, Police Station Zakura received information that Saleema wife of AdbulRehman Dar resident of KhudwaniKulgam at present Gulistan Colony GulabBaghZakura was strangulated by some unknown persons and was shifted by locals to hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

On this information, a case FIR No.104/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Zakura and investigation was set into motion.