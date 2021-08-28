Police facilitates PCPG meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme, Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was facilitated by Srinagar Police here.

The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

The meeting was chaired by SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary accompanied by SP East Tanushree, SDPO Kothibagh, SHO Kothibagh and SHO Maisuma. On the occasion, presidents of market federations of Lal Chowk, Koker Bazaar, Maisuma, Residency Road, Polo View, Red Cross road and Karalkhud market also attended the meeting.

“The main aim of the meeting is to facilitate interaction with community members and redress their grievances so as to create cordial police-public relationship.