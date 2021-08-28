Police facilitates PCPG meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar: As a part of public outreach programme, Police Community Partnership Group (PCPG) meeting was facilitated by Srinagar Police here.
The meeting was held while following social distancing norms and other protocols.
The meeting was chaired by SSP Srinagar Sandeep Choudhary accompanied by SP East Tanushree, SDPO Kothibagh, SHO Kothibagh and SHO Maisuma. On the occasion, presidents of market federations of Lal Chowk, Koker Bazaar, Maisuma, Residency Road, Polo View, Red Cross road and Karalkhud market also attended the meeting.
“The main aim of the meeting is to facilitate interaction with community members and redress their grievances so as to create cordial police-public relationship.
During the meeting, the participants raised various issues related to Police and civil administrations. The chairing officer assured the participants that their genuine grievances pertaining to police will be resolved on priority and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the concerned for their early redressal. They also sought their co-operation in harmonizing Police-Public relationship,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Srinagar said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better policing and would be conducted in future as well. He also thanked the people for participating in the meeting and for providing valuable suggestions.
The participants in the meeting assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and also appreciated the efforts of police in facilitating community interaction meets where participants express their opinion freely.