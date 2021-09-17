Presentation Convent students seek relaxation in submission of hard copy of answer sheets

However, the students appearing in exams through online mode have been asked to submit the hard copy of their answer script within one hour after finishing the exam of the particular subject.

“Besides submitting the answer sheet to school in pdf format, students have been asked to submit a hard copy of the answer script within one hour after finishing the exam, which is not possible,” a student said.

The students said they have to come from different areas and cannot submit the hard copy of the answer script after one hour of online submission of paper on the exam days.

“All the students are not residing in the neighboring area of the school but most of them have to come from different areas like Ganderbal, Kangan or some other places of south Kashmir,” the student said.

The students said reaching the school in an hour was not possible for every student that too on a daily basis.

“We do not have any pick and drop facility available and also most of the students have working parents who cannot afford to come to school on exam days for submission of papers in the middle of the day,” the student said.

The students have already submitted a representation to the principal of the school but have not received any feedback from the management in this regard, leaving them in a state of despair.

The students have raised a concern that some students have covid19 positive patients and the students themselves are quarantined as well.