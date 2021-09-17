Presentation Convent students seek relaxation in submission of hard copy of answer sheets

Srinagar: The class 10th students of Presentation Convent Higher Secondary School Srinagar, who are scheduled to appear in their pre-board exams, have sought relaxation in submission of hard copies of their answer scripts in the school.
Notably, the school has notified dates for holding pre-board exams of students scheduled to commence from September 18 and will culminate on September 27.
The school management, according to the students, has kept both the option of offline and online mode for students to appear in their exams.
However, the students appearing in exams through online mode have been asked to submit the hard copy of their answer script within one hour after finishing the exam of the particular subject.
“Besides submitting the answer sheet to school in pdf format, students have been asked to submit a hard copy of the answer script within one hour after finishing the exam, which is not possible,” a student said.
The students said they have to come from different areas and cannot submit the hard copy of the answer script after one hour of online submission of paper on the exam days.
“All the students are not residing in the neighboring area of the school but most of them have to come from different areas like Ganderbal, Kangan or some other places of south Kashmir,” the student said.
The students said reaching the school in an hour was not possible for every student that too on a daily basis.
“We do not have any pick and drop facility available and also most of the students have working parents who cannot afford to come to school on exam days for submission of papers in the middle of the day,” the student said.
The students have already submitted a representation to the principal of the school but have not received any feedback from the management in this regard, leaving them in a state of despair.
The students have raised a concern that some students have covid19 positive patients and the students themselves are quarantined as well.
“The entry and exit points of the colonies of some students have been sealed as well and travelling locally is not safe at the moment due to the looming threat of the third wave of Covid19,” the student said.
The students said their parents demanded online exams of students to avoid unnecessary travel amid the rising cases of Covid19 in Srinagar district. Also, the parents of some students are working as frontline workers and cannot accompany their kids to school, for submission of hard copies of answer sheets.
“We proposed that the exam should be conducted in convenient means but the school is making it difficult for the parents. The school should allow the students to submit the hardcopies of all the subjects on the last day of exams,” a parent said.
A school functionary of the Presentation Convent said that all the students were mostly residing in Srinagar district and it was possible for them to reach school within one hour.
“No doubt some students are from other districts as well but they have mentioned their present address as Srinagar. So, it is possible for students living within a radius of 10 to 15 kilometers to submit the hard copy within one hour,” he said.
When asked that some students have to come from other districts, he said the issue will be looked into. “If genuinely some students have to come from far off places then the issue will be discussed with the principal and some relaxation will be given to the students,” he said.