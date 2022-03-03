Principal Govt Boys Hr Sec School Soura suspended

Srinagar, March 3: The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has suspended the Principal at Government Boys Higher Secondary School Soura in Srinagar. The reason for the principal's suspension was not immediately known.
As per an order issued by the DSEK to this effect, the suspended principal Nazir Ahmed Khan has been attached with the Office of Chief Education Officer (CEO) Srinagar pending enquiry into his conduct by CEO Srinagar.
CEO Srinagar has been asked to conduct an enquiry into the matter within seven days and "fix the responsibility on the other delinquent officers and officials of the institution".
“A charge sheet shall follow subsequently,” the order read.