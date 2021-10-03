Prof Nusrat Andrabi passes away

Srinagar: Former Principal of Government Women's College Srinagar and member of J&K Waqf Board, Nusrat Andrabi passed away on Sunday morning. She was not keeping well from past few months, a relative of Andrabi said.

An alumnus of the Kashmir University's (KU) Department of Urdu and a renowned scholar in the subject, Prof Andrabi joined Women's College M A Road Srinagar as a staffer in 1968 and later went on to head the prestigious college as its Principal.

A Professor of Urdu for 30 years, she served as Principal of three Women Colleges in J&K.

Prof Andrabi also served as member J&K Waqf Board.