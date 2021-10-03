Prof Nusrat Andrabi passes away
Srinagar: Former Principal of Government Women's College Srinagar and member of J&K Waqf Board, Nusrat Andrabi passed away on Sunday morning. She was not keeping well from past few months, a relative of Andrabi said.
An alumnus of the Kashmir University's (KU) Department of Urdu and a renowned scholar in the subject, Prof Andrabi joined Women's College M A Road Srinagar as a staffer in 1968 and later went on to head the prestigious college as its Principal.
A Professor of Urdu for 30 years, she served as Principal of three Women Colleges in J&K.
Prof Andrabi also served as member J&K Waqf Board.
Prof. Andrabi was daughter of a former deputy inspector General of Police. She was originally from Mattan area in Anantnag district and studied in Srinagar. She completed her graduation from Government College M A Road Srinagar and did Master’s degree from Kashmir University.
Prof. Andrabi was later appointed as a lecturer in the same college where she completed her graduation. After sometime she headed the institution as Principal. She lived with her parents at Magarmal Bagh Srinagar before marriage. She was married to Prof. (Dr) Muhammad Amin Andrabi. Prof. Andrabi contributed in the Education sector and also promoted girl education besides being vocal on women empowerment. She was also part of many NGOs and also served as Secretary Red Cross committee. She wrote several books on women issues and also participated in several national and international conferences.
Meanwhile, a family member said that Prof Nusrat Andrabi was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon at their ancestral graveyard at Magharmal Bagh
Her demise was widely condoled on social media. People recalled her contribution in the education and literary circles of J&K. “She always carried a positive energy within her. May almighty Allah bless her soul,” wrote Feroze Ahmed on Facebook.
“She was a very strong lady and a fighter who had braved many odds in life. She was an ardent champion of women’s rights and as a member of Ehsaas group she actively contributed and lent her voice to mitigate sufferings of the directly affected women in Kashmir,” wrote Ezabir Ali, a Facebook user.