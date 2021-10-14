Ram Navami celebrated with fervour

“The nine-day-long Navratrifestival during which the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped, culminates with Ram Navami. Devotees, who have been observing fast throughout Navratri, break the fast on this day by performing ‘KanyaPoojan’ and ‘Sakh Immersion’” said a Kashmiri Pandit, Ashok Bhat.

“Kashmir is known for brotherhood and Muslim brothers and sisters never forget to greet us on the special festivals. Muslim brethren greeted them through various mediums including social media, personal messages and also visiting their homes. He said that devotees at temples prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.

“We hope that all of us come out of COVID19 crisis. We prayed for everyone today, especially for patients admitted in hospitals fighting this disease. We also prayed for frontline COVID19 warriors who are together trying their best to get us of us these health crises,” said another Kashmiri Pandit.