Ram Navami celebrated with fervour

Srinagar: Kashmiri Pandit community celebrated Ram Navami in the summer capital on Thursday with gaiety.
Special prayers were held at Ram Mandir at Barbar Shah, Durga Nag Mandir, Kathleshwar Mandir at HabbaKadal, Hanuman Mandir Hari Singh High Street.
Devotees thronged Ram Mandir at Barbar Shah where they recited Bhajans and prayed for progress of Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion, members of Muslim community greeted Pandits and exchanged sweets.
However, this year the number of devotees at temples remained lesser as compared to previous years, apparently due to COVID19 protocol.
“The nine-day-long Navratrifestival during which the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped, culminates with Ram Navami. Devotees, who have been observing fast throughout Navratri, break the fast on this day by performing ‘KanyaPoojan’ and ‘Sakh Immersion’” said a Kashmiri Pandit, Ashok Bhat.
“Kashmir is known for brotherhood and Muslim brothers and sisters never forget to greet us on the special festivals. Muslim brethren greeted them through various mediums including social media, personal messages and also visiting their homes. He said that devotees at temples prayed for peace and prosperity of J&K.
“We hope that all of us come out of COVID19 crisis. We prayed for everyone today, especially for patients admitted in hospitals fighting this disease. We also prayed for frontline COVID19 warriors who are together trying their best to get us of us these health crises,” said another Kashmiri Pandit.
One of the priests said that devotees were filled with renewed energy and enthusiasm. Highlighting the significance of festival, he said that the day marks the victory of good over evil.
“This festival is a celebration of victory of good over evil, truth over untruth and inspires us to adopt the principles of honesty, truthfulness, and righteousness in our lives,” the priest said.
He added that all festivals celebrated in Kashmir are symbols of mutual existence and brotherhood and people must strengthen this bond in all times.
“The religious festivals unite people of one community with another and this coexistence has centuries old traditions of cultural exchange in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a group of Muslims who were on way to greet their Pandit brethren on the occasion.