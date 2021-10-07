Reading biographies of great leaders, books inspire readers: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Covid Control Room (DCCR) Kashmir today held an award and felicitation ceremony for Book Review Competition-2021 at ShriPratap Singh library MA Road Srinagar to boost the learning and reading experience and habits of students across the Kashmir Division as part of Covid-19 mitigation effort among young students.

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the Div Com said that the reading biographies of great leaders and books shape the thinking and understanding of a reader and broadens his mental faculty to perceive things in a more perfect and fashioned way and develops intellectual capacity. He said the books and quotes of authors inspire a reader and reflect the change in personal development.