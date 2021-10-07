Reading biographies of great leaders, books inspire readers: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: The Divisional Covid Control Room (DCCR) Kashmir today held an award and felicitation ceremony for Book Review Competition-2021 at ShriPratap Singh library MA Road Srinagar to boost the learning and reading experience and habits of students across the Kashmir Division as part of Covid-19 mitigation effort among young students.
Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Speaking at the event, the Div Com said that the reading biographies of great leaders and books shape the thinking and understanding of a reader and broadens his mental faculty to perceive things in a more perfect and fashioned way and develops intellectual capacity. He said the books and quotes of authors inspire a reader and reflect the change in personal development.
Congratulating award winners and appreciating the participants, Pole said that books are the best teachers and emphasised upon the students to continue reading books based on different subjects and topics.
Besides, he also underlined the importance of reading books which served a great purpose during this pandemic by saving youth from stress.
The Div Com distributed awards and certificates to the position holders and participants in each category selected by the expert committee.
The reviews were based on categories of students and books suggested in each category to make it stress free and easier to compete besides events involving Basic Sorting, Plagiarism, First Evaluation and Final Evaluation.
The award function was attended by Director School Education, TasaduqHussain, Director Libraries, Rafiq Ahmad Shah, State Surveillance Officer/Epidemiologist Kashmir, DCCRK, DrTalatJabeen, other officers and students.
Earlier, while presenting the welcome address, Incharge DCCR-Kashmir, Tahir Ahmad Magray said that an exemplary response was shown by the students from schools, colleges, universities and other institutions across different districts and zones for the participation in Book Review Competition-2021.
He said the objective of conducting the competition was to engage youth in reading activity during pandemic to protect them from covid induced stress.