Restaurant owners to open for in-dine at 50 percent capacity

Srinagar: With decline in Covid19 positive cases, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad AijazAsad on Monday issued fresh orders for all restaurants in the district, directing them to open for in-dine at 50 percent of the total capacity.

In an order issued by the chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar, states that all restaurants shall be allowed to open for in-dine from 07:00 am till 08:00 pm for non-check-in customers and till 10.00 p.m. for in-house/resident guests at 50 percent of total capacity and only for such customers who are vaccinated or are carrying a negative RT-PCR or RAT report of 48 hours prior.

"The owners/staff/managers of the establishments shall ensure strict compliance to the COVID appropriate behavior. Restaurant owners shall maintain a register at the entry point to record vaccination status of the visitors. Tehsildar concerned shall inspect such registers on daily basis. Any deviation/non-compliance shall be responsibility of owners/managers of such establishments," reads the order.

It reads that the enforcement squads already constituted shall ensure compliance of these directions by all restaurant owners within their jurisdictions and shall initiate proceedings in case of violation/non-compliance.

The order further reads that weekend curfew from Friday 08:00 pm till Monday 07:00 am and daily night Curfew from 08:00 pm till 07:00 am next day shall continue to remain in force in the district.

It also stated that only 50 percent of the shops in indoor shopping complexes/Malls shall be allowed to open at a particular time as per the schedule already issued by this office—