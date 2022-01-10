Retired SRTC employees stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of retired employees from the SRTC department of J&K staged protest at Press Colony here.

The aggrieved ex-employees of the SRTC said that they retired in mid-2019 and are awaiting benefits like leave salary and other post-retirement benefits.

Abdul Majeed, an employee said that for the last three years they are going from one office to another but their pleas are falling on deaf ears.