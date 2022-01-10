Retired SRTC employees stage protest

Srinagar: Scores of retired employees from the SRTC department of J&K staged protest at Press Colony here.
The aggrieved ex-employees of the SRTC said that they retired in mid-2019 and are awaiting benefits like leave salary and other post-retirement benefits.
Abdul Majeed, an employee said that for the last three years they are going from one office to another but their pleas are falling on deaf ears.
“Despite repeated requests, authorities have turned deaf towards our demands. We are on the verge of starvation. After getting no response from SRTC, we reached to higher officials who wrote to concerned officials to address the issue. We were assured last year that our pending benefits will be released in 10 days but nothing was done,” said Abdul Majeed.
They said that over 200 employees retired in 2019 and are awaiting the benefits.
“SRTC owes each employee around 15 lakh rupees as post-retirement benefits which we are not getting for years. Most of us are elderly. We have pinned our hopes on these funds for meeting our two ends,” they said.