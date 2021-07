Srinagar: Several commuters had a narrow escape after a stretch of road caved in at Khonakhan Dalgate opposite Rindan Shah masjid.

The locals said a portion of road had caved in the same area last week. “We have been apprising the concerned about repeated damage to the road but no action has been taken. We appeal Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter and repair the damaged stretch on the busy road at the earliest,” said a delegation of locals led by Bashir Ahmad Wani.