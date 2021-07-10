‘Role of Nursing, paramedical staff has amplified during the pandemic’

Srinagar: Mader-e-Meharban Institute of Nursing Sciences and Research (MMINSR), SKIMS, today celebrated 7th Annual College Day at SKICC here completing four decades of existence in the field of nursing.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar was the chief guest on the occasion while as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo was guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted the role played by the premiere institute like SKIMS during the pandemic Covid-19. He hailed the role of SKIMS in managing COVID 19 Pandemic and said the role of nursing and paramedical staff has amplified during the pandemic.
The Advisor in his address congratulated all the meritorious students and wished that they will carry further the legacy of professionalism imbibed by their teachers.
He expressed gratitude to all the COVID warriors particularly Nurses for their tireless and commendable spirit during the pandemic. “Their role is critical in patient output services and are real angels who are providing healing touch to the sick patients”, Advisor Bhatnagar said.
He also remarked about the importance of Critical Care Nursing which he said has gained much prominence in these tough times of COVID-19.
The Advisor also appealed the general public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in containing the pandemic and preventing third wave.
Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo while speaking on the occasion acknowledged the role of nursing as crucial and said fifty percent of the staff in hospitals work as nurses who serve as link between doctors and patients. He said that they deserve all salutations and appreciation for their services. While divulging details on expanding medical infrastructure across J&K, he said 12 new nursing colleges will be opened and with this expansion health sector will be strengthened and more job opportunities and avenues will be available for students.
AtalDulloo further added that 1000 nurses were appointed in various hospitals in addition to 400 nurses who were appointed in two recently opened DRDO hospitals at Jammu & Srinagar.
Principal MMINSR, Dilshada highlighted the academic and research activities of the Institute in her address. She thanked administration for continuous support at multiple levels which contributes in the growth of the Institution.
A memoir and Souvenior of MMINSR highlighting academic and research activities of the college was also released on the occasion. The meritorious students were also felicitated on the occasion.