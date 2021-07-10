‘Role of Nursing, paramedical staff has amplified during the pandemic’

Srinagar: Mader-e-Meharban Institute of Nursing Sciences and Research (MMINSR), SKIMS, today celebrated 7th Annual College Day at SKICC here completing four decades of existence in the field of nursing.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev RaiBhatnagar was the chief guest on the occasion while as Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo was guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar highlighted the role played by the premiere institute like SKIMS during the pandemic Covid-19. He hailed the role of SKIMS in managing COVID 19 Pandemic and said the role of nursing and paramedical staff has amplified during the pandemic.