SCERT’s workshop on media reporting concludes

Srinagar: A three-day workshop on “Essentials of Media Reporting” for teacher educators organised by the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) concluded here.
The workshop, which was organised by the media wing of SCERT, was attended by Nasir Mirza, Former Professor, Media Education Research Centre (MERC), Dr Ruheela Hassan Sheikh, Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, IUST, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP, Traffic, Srinagar and Zarif Ahmad Zarif, a noted satirist and poet.
Prof Mirza, while describing media as most precious gift of twentieth century to the twenty first’, said all stakeholders must endorse your hard work to understand the importance of the task borne by the teachers.
The workshop included a segment wherein a panel discussion was arranged as an example for the participants to report on.
Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP Traffic, Srinagar, Dr Rabia Mughal, senior academic officer, SCERT, Farooq Shah, coordinator of the workshop, Javed Kirmani, in-charge radio programs, SCERT, Dr Shabnam, HOD, Education in Languages, talked about the traffic scenario of the city in the discussion.