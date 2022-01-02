SCERT’s workshop on media reporting concludes

The workshop, which was organised by the media wing of SCERT, was attended by Nasir Mirza, Former Professor, Media Education Research Centre (MERC), Dr Ruheela Hassan Sheikh, Assistant Professor, Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, IUST, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, SSP, Traffic, Srinagar and Zarif Ahmad Zarif, a noted satirist and poet.

Prof Mirza, while describing media as most precious gift of twentieth century to the twenty first’, said all stakeholders must endorse your hard work to understand the importance of the task borne by the teachers.