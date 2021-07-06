Seminar on Srinagar’s heritage conservation, contemporary urban development held

Srinagar: A workshop ‘My city My ideas: Creating an enabling environment for heritage conservation and contemporary urban development’ in Srinagar was organised by Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) in collaboration with Srinagar Municipal Corporation here.

A large number of Architects, Engineers, planners, draftsmen and other dignitaries attended the event.

Mayor of Srinagar City, JunaidMattu, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City Limited Athar Amir Khan along with Chief Town Planner Iftikhar Hakeem, Convenor INTACH M SaleemBaig and Joint Commissioner Planning (SMC) Ghulam Hassan Mir attended the event.