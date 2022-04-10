Sheikh Showkat sacked as Kashmir Law College Principal

Srinagar: The management of Kashmir Law College, Srinagar, it has been learnt, has sacked Dr Sheikh Showkat from the post of Principal with immediate effect. The process to appoint the new principal has been initiated by the college management.

“Dr Sheikh Showkat has been a hard-line ideologue of Pakistan backed separatist organisations. In 2016, Dr Sheikh Showkat along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Arundhati Roy, Prof. SAR Geelani and others had participated at a convention titled – Azadi – The Only Way at Press Club of India, New-Delhi. Dr Sheikh Showkat was one among others who delivered an anti-India speech at the convention.

Anti-India slogans were also raised at the convention. Delhi Police had registered an FIR under Sections - 124 A (sedition), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 149 (unlawful assembly) in connection with the said convention,” sources said.