SMC conducts cleanliness drive

Srinagar: SMC today conducted special cleanliness drive under Sunday for Srinagar initiative at Gangbuk, Taakanwari, Nawa kadal, Maloora, Batpora Habbak and Babedem areas here.

SMC has started this initiative since March 2021 and is continuing to clean identified bad spots including River embankments, water channels, and all those spots that require extra cleanliness drives.

In a statement SMC spokesperson said the Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan monitored the campaign.

Meanwhile, SMC lodged FIR against three persons for forgery of documents and cheating related to shop allotment. The three persons were taken into police custody.

“Three individuals were caught with illegal and forged documents in the premises of SMC. Forged documents including allotment letters, rent deeds and lists with forged signatures of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Joint Commissioner SMC we’re recovered,” SMC said in a statement.