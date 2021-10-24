SMC sits on segregation of solid waste at source

Under SWMR, each house has to keep two separate dustbins, one for biodegradable and another for non-biodegradable waste. Non-implementation of these rules has multiplied the problems of garbage dumping, processing and its disposal.

"The mixture of every kind of wastage is one of the biggest problems. If the garbage is segregated at source it will reduce half of the problems of its disposal," said an expert.

"Throwing waste in the bin is a good thing. However, it is not where the process of managing waste ends, but where it begins. Segregation is the first step of waste management," he said.