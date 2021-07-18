SMC to collect hides of sacrificial animals

Srinagar: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched an initiative to collect animal hides and skins

“The move has been taken so that people offering Qurbani will abstain from throwing the offals and hides in water bodies and roadsides. Let’s save our environment and water bodies. Contact on following numbers of SMC for further assistance in this regard: Phone No's: +91-1942474499, 1-800-180-7038, +91-1942470465,” SMC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, NLCO has assigned its volunteers to counsel people living near water bodies including Dal lake, Nigeen, Khushalsar, GIlsar and river Jhelum for proper disposal of remains of sacrificial animals during the days of Qurbani.