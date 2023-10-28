SP College organises inter-district level college painting competitions

Srinagar: As part of UT foundation day 2023 celebrations, Sri Pratap College, Srinagar organised intra and inter district college painting competitions on the themes ‘Corruption Free & Poverty Free Future and Ideals of Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat’.

The events saw large participation of students from different colleges of district Srinagar. Arshad Sauleh (Expert Art Teacher from College of Education, Srinagar), Prof. Roohie Jan (Associate Professor English) and Dr. Amrit Sudarshan (Assistant Professor Human Genetics) acted as jury members for the events.

The events were coordinated by Dr. Qazi Ashiq Hussain, Prof. Shahid Ahmad Wani, Dr. Javid Ahmad Andrabi and other members of the college Eco-Club.

Arshad Sauleh on the occasion gave an expert lecture to the participants and explained the technical aspects of the art of painting and poster making.

The Principal of the college Prof. (Dr.) Ghulam Jeelani Qurashi encouraged students for participation in such events and emphasised the importance of arts in expressing human feelings and communicating a higher level of thinking. Iflah Mushtaq of Sri Pratap College, Srinagar was adjudged as the winner of the district level event.

The valedictory ceremony was coordinated by Dr. Qazi Ashiq Hussain and Dr. Mansha Nisar presented the formal vote of thanks on the occasion.