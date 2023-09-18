Sri Pratap College kick-starts Gandhi Jayanti Celebrations

During the opening ceremony, the Principal of the College deliberated upon the Gandhian ideology of non-violence, peace and cleanliness. He impressed upon the participants to take upon the responsibility of making the campus and the surroundings clean and green.

80 NSS volunteers and NSS programme officers participated enthusiastically in the cleanliness drive and collected 40 kgs plastic waste from the campus. The waste was finally handed over to Srinagar Municipal Corporation for proper scientific disposal at their end.