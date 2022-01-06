Srinagar Admin launches drive against milk adulteration

Srinagar: District Administration Srinagar today launched a special drive to check quality of milk in different areas of the summer capital.
The drive was conducted by the team of Food Safety Officers under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, Hilal Ahmad.
During the drive, 27 samples were lifted for analytical purposes to check the quality and standard of the milk being supplied to the consumers. Besides several quintals of substandard milk was destroyed on the spot.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad has directed enforcement officers to keep strict vigil on the quality of milk and other food articles and take stern action against violators.
Moreover, the milk vendors were directed to ferry and store milk only in food grade containers and maintain a high standard of hygiene otherwise action under rules shall be initiated against them.