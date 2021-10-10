Srinagar administration deploys 40 teachers, masters, lecturers for assistance in NIA investigation
Srinagar: The Srinagar administration has deployed 40 teaching staff members including teachers, masters and lecturers posted in the summer capital for their assistance in investigation of a case by National Investigation Agency (NIA).
An official in the district administration said besides teachers, the officials of other departments including excise and revenue departments were also deployed for their assistance in the investigation of the NIA case.
“The officials of district Srinagar are hereby directed to report to NIA camp office, church lane Srinagar on October 9 as required by the agency on October 10 and 11 in connection with investigation of NIA case,” reads an order issued by additional deputy commissioner Srinagar.
The officials were asked to liaise with the deputy superintendent of Police before attending the office.
Notably, the order for deployment of teaching staff members of different schools in Srinagar district was issued a day after two teachers including a school principal were assassinated during official hours in the school premises.
An official said the order was issued for deployment of teachers and their assistance was needed by the NIA agency for investigation in a case but there was no summon issued against any teacher.
“Not only teachers but officials from other departments were also deployed by the district administration. The deployment order was misinterpreted as a summon which was not a fact,” the official said.
“Had there been any summons issued, it would have been directly issued from the NIA and sent to the teachers. But the district administration issued a deployment order as we issue in routine for other purposes,” he said.
He said the employees of different departments were called for assistance and to remain witnesses of the investigations of a case carried by the NIA officers.
“The administration is not aware of the investigation procedures followed by the NIA,” he said.
Greater Kashmir spoke to various teachers whose names figured in the deployment order who said none of them was summoned by NIA “but were called in different groups for assistance purposes.” However, the teachers did not divulge about the type of assistance they provided to NIA.
“Some teachers were asked to attend the NIA office on Sunday while some of us were called for assistance on Monday. But there was no summon issued against us,” a teacher said.
The teachers said the deployment order should not be misinterpreted as a summon which creates panic among families and relatives.
“We normally attended the office and returned home after a few hours. We were not summoned. It was not only for teachers but employees of other departments were also called,” another teacher said.