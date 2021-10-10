Srinagar administration deploys 40 teachers, masters, lecturers for assistance in NIA investigation

“The officials of district Srinagar are hereby directed to report to NIA camp office, church lane Srinagar on October 9 as required by the agency on October 10 and 11 in connection with investigation of NIA case,” reads an order issued by additional deputy commissioner Srinagar.

The officials were asked to liaise with the deputy superintendent of Police before attending the office.

Notably, the order for deployment of teaching staff members of different schools in Srinagar district was issued a day after two teachers including a school principal were assassinated during official hours in the school premises.

An official said the order was issued for deployment of teachers and their assistance was needed by the NIA agency for investigation in a case but there was no summon issued against any teacher.