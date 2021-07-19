Srinagar administration modifies Covid guidelines

Srinagar: The Srinagar administration has modified Covid guidelines ahead of Eid-ul-Adha which includes early opening of shops and limited staff attendance in private and public educational institutions.

As per the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar which reads as “list of permissible and non-permissible activities remains the same. Other terms and conditions shall apply mutandis as in order no : DCS/DDMA/THQ/21/914-24 dated 11.07.2021 however with modifications which are in order to avoid rush on 19th and 20th of July, shops earlier allowed to open at 7am shall now be allowed to open at 6 am.”