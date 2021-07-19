Srinagar administration modifies Covid guidelines

Srinagar: The Srinagar administration has modified Covid guidelines ahead of Eid-ul-Adha which includes early opening of shops and limited staff attendance in private and public educational institutions.
As per the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar which reads as “list of permissible and non-permissible activities remains the same. Other terms and conditions shall apply mutandis as in order no : DCS/DDMA/THQ/21/914-24 dated 11.07.2021 however with modifications which are in order to avoid rush on 19th and 20th of July, shops earlier allowed to open at 7am shall now be allowed to open at 6 am.”
“The public and private educational institutions shall be permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.”
“Weekend curfew from Friday 8.00 pm till Monday 6.00 am and daily night curfew from 8 pm till 6 am next day shall continue to remain in force,” the order reads adding that any violation of the directions, therefore lead to prosecution under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.