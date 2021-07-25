Srinagar administration ropes in religious leaders to check drug abuse

Srinagar: District administration Srinagar has initiated an awareness campaign against drug abuse and trafficking with the help of religious leaders.
The administration has appealed to religious leaders to use their voluntary services for spreading awareness about drug abuse and its consequences in society.
The other measures include awareness generation programmes, identification of drug-dependent persons, focus on treatment facilities and capacity-building for service-providers to curb drug abuse.
Drug abuse or substance abuse is the use of illegal drugs or the use of prescription drugs for purposes other than those for which they are meant to be used.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi said that measures are focused on building up treatment and de-addiction facilities and giving emphasis on reaching the youth and high risk population.
“We have held a detailed discussion with various religious leaders. They also expressed concern over the rising cases of drug abuse. We appealed them to play their role in educating people about the menace and its consequences,” Balkhi said.
He informed that focus is setting up drop-in-centres for addicts and also on peer-led community-based outreach programmes for high risk populations with special focus on youth. “Our all efforts are aimed at to make Srinagar addition-free district,” he said.
The plan to make the Srinagar addiction-free also includes provision for screening, assessment and counseling and treatment cum rehabilitation for drug dependents.
“Drug-Free-Srinagar is a challenge in which every individual has to play his or her vital role. The district administration also encourages religious and social leaders to work in this direction. We would also encourage the individuals and groups to voluntarily render their services for this noble cause,” Balkhi said while replying to a query.
“My heart breaks when I see the weak and heartbroken elderly parents pleading for help for rehabilitation. We have also received complaints that some acute drug addicts beat their family members for money and they resort and start stealing money, commit theft and get involved in other criminal activities,” Balkhi said while expressing concern over the rise in drug abuse cases.
He added that “such a behavior is totally unacceptable in our society where the human values have been of high standards owing to the great preaching of saints.”
“In an effort to help the government to eradicate this menace and make the Srinagar addiction-free, let people reach my office, call us or e-mail us with the information they have, or suggestions and feedback. We will welcome it,” he said while appealing to the general public to be the part of campaign.
“People can also call on helpline number 0194-2455384 to seek help for counseling on drug abuse. District administration keeps the names and other information confidential about those who are addicted and come to us for counseling and rehabilitation,” he said.
In his appeal to the people, Balkhi said those responsible for spreading drug menace must stop “failing which they shall face the worst consequences here and hereafter also.”