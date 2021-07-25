Srinagar administration ropes in religious leaders to check drug abuse

Srinagar: District administration Srinagar has initiated an awareness campaign against drug abuse and trafficking with the help of religious leaders.

The administration has appealed to religious leaders to use their voluntary services for spreading awareness about drug abuse and its consequences in society.

The other measures include awareness generation programmes, identification of drug-dependent persons, focus on treatment facilities and capacity-building for service-providers to curb drug abuse.

Drug abuse or substance abuse is the use of illegal drugs or the use of prescription drugs for purposes other than those for which they are meant to be used.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Hanief Balkhi said that measures are focused on building up treatment and de-addiction facilities and giving emphasis on reaching the youth and high risk population.

“We have held a detailed discussion with various religious leaders. They also expressed concern over the rising cases of drug abuse. We appealed them to play their role in educating people about the menace and its consequences,” Balkhi said.

He informed that focus is setting up drop-in-centres for addicts and also on peer-led community-based outreach programmes for high risk populations with special focus on youth. “Our all efforts are aimed at to make Srinagar addition-free district,” he said.