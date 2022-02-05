Srinagar crosses 1-lakh cumulative cases since COVID19 outbreak

Srinagar: The summer capital on Friday evening crossed cumulative one lakh mark of COVID19 infected cases with 903 Coronavirus related deaths since its outbreak.
This is the highest cumulative figure in terms of COVID19 positive cases among all districts of Kashmir. However, at the same time, the Srinagar district has also the highest cumulative number of cured COVID19 patients.
In recent months, the district witnessed a spike in positive cases which has recently come down considerably after authorities took several measures to contain the virus.
The measures include enforcement of COVID19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), public awareness programmes, declaring affected localities as micro-containment zones and intensifying testing.
As per official figures, the cumulative COVID19 infected cases since its outbreak in district as on Friday evening remained 100636. The summer capital has borne the brunt of COVID19 recording highest 903 deaths since outbreak of the pandemic in Kashmir.
Official data reveals that in Srinagar COVID related deaths recorded so far stand at 903 as on Friday evening. Baramulla has recorded 303 deaths, Budgam 229 deaths, Pulwama 200, Kupwara 172, Anantnag 218, Bandipora 115, Ganderbal 84, Kulgam 118, and Shopian 60 respectively.
Confirming the data, spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq said that all these figures add to the fact that people should not take the COVID virus lightly.
However, he added that the drop in daily positive cases and positivity rate is a good sign. “But at the same time we should not lower our guard as our negligence can lead virus bouncing back in society,” he said.
“We have time and again reiterated that there is no need to take this virus lightly, every day we are witnessing deaths, even if Omicron is mild there is no need to lower our guard as we don’t know how many it will infect. People are dying due to COVID and it’s a reality,” he said.
“People who are taking it lightly and aren’t following COVID Appropriate Behavior and transmitting the viruses to others which includes vulnerable people can prove dangerous,” he said. “Even when people are saying that it is mild, there are dozens of patients who are on oxygen so people shouldn’t remain complacent at this stage,” he said.
Appealing to people to make a collective effort to defeat the pandemic, he said “We can save ourselves only by following SoPs, wearing face masks, ideally double face masks, and maintaining good physical distance especially at public places.”
Srinagar has recorded the highest number of cured cases of COVID19 patients among all districts of Kashmir which stands at 92368 as on Friday evening.