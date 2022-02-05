Srinagar crosses 1-lakh cumulative cases since COVID19 outbreak

In recent months, the district witnessed a spike in positive cases which has recently come down considerably after authorities took several measures to contain the virus.

The measures include enforcement of COVID19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), public awareness programmes, declaring affected localities as micro-containment zones and intensifying testing.

As per official figures, the cumulative COVID19 infected cases since its outbreak in district as on Friday evening remained 100636. The summer capital has borne the brunt of COVID19 recording highest 903 deaths since outbreak of the pandemic in Kashmir.