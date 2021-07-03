Srinagar lags behind Covid vaccination

Srinagar: Srinagar is the worst performer in COVID vaccination as just around 59 percent of people have received the first jab while around seven percent have got the second jab.
Jammu and Kashmir administration has inoculated 8.94 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines among the age group of 18-44 in the Union Territory so far. As per the government of India’s data till July 2, total 8.94 lakh vaccination doses were administered among people in the age group of 18-44 years in the UT. Of which 8.61 lakh were administered the first dose and 0.34 lakh as the second dose.
Vaccination drive for the population in the age group of 18-44 years started in J&K from May 1.
Cumulatively, 9,41,03,985 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total 22,73,477 have received their second.
Eight States viz. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
"Jammu and Kashmir administration is accelerating the Covid vaccination drive in a systematic and phased manner to cover around 6 million residents in the age group of 18 to 44 years and aimed to finish administering the first dose of the vaccine to those above 45 years in the next few days," said an official.
The administration said the ramped-up drive will prioritize coverage of high-risk and vulnerable individuals in the targeted age group.
In the age group of above 45-years, 47.36 vaccination doses have been administered in J&K. Out of 20 districts in J&K, Srinagar lags behind the vaccination drive recording the lowest percentage of vaccines administered.
As per the official figures of J&K’s health department, 59 percent of the population above 45 years has been administered anti-Covidjabs, the lesser percentage of vaccination is worrisome as the Srinagar district has recorded the highest number of Covid cases in both first and second wave.
A senior health department official said that there is still hesitancy among people about the vaccination in Srinagar. “Though the Srinagar district is mostly a city where people are educated, the hesitancy level among them is higher in comparison to other districts. We have to take vaccination centres to people rather than coming out to get vaccinated.”
The overall percentage of vaccination among the age group of above 45 year old population in J&K is 87 percent. while around 14 percent have received the second dose.
In J&K, four districts have already completed 100 percent vaccination of above 45, however, Srinagar is the worst performer with just around 59 percent people have received the first jab while around seven percent got the second jab.