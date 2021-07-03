Srinagar lags behind Covid vaccination

Srinagar: Srinagar is the worst performer in COVID vaccination as just around 59 percent of people have received the first jab while around seven percent have got the second jab.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has inoculated 8.94 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines among the age group of 18-44 in the Union Territory so far. As per the government of India’s data till July 2, total 8.94 lakh vaccination doses were administered among people in the age group of 18-44 years in the UT. Of which 8.61 lakh were administered the first dose and 0.34 lakh as the second dose.

Vaccination drive for the population in the age group of 18-44 years started in J&K from May 1.