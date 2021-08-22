‘Srinagar needs 50% more parks and gardens’

Srinagar: Srinagar has just half parks and gardens as per standard norms for a capital city.

According to official data, Srinagar city has 169 parks covering about 287 hectares against a minimum standard of 570 hectares provided in the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) guidelines, 2015.

"This implies that the total area available under organised parks and gardens is deficient by close to fifty percent of the total requirement," states a document prepared by government's housing and urban development department.