Srinagar sees 70 percent dip in active Covid cases in a month

Srinagar: Signifying the downward trend of Covid infection cases in the summer capital, the district has witnessed a decline of over 70 percent in active positive cases in the last one month.

The number of active positive cases on June 6 were 3212 which has plummeted to 705 on July 6 seeing a drastic dip in the active positive cases.

As per the details shared by the Health department, Srinagar on Tuesday recorded 63 positive cases taking the total tally of infection cases in the summer capital to 70408 of which 4966 were travelers and 65442 others.

The Srinagar district has reported so far 830 deaths attributed to Covid infection since last year. The first death due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir was also reported from Srinagar district.