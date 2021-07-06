Srinagar sees 70 percent dip in active Covid cases in a month

Srinagar: Signifying the downward trend of Covid infection cases in the summer capital, the district has witnessed a decline of over 70 percent in active positive cases in the last one month.
The number of active positive cases on June 6 were 3212 which has plummeted to 705 on July 6 seeing a drastic dip in the active positive cases.
As per the details shared by the Health department, Srinagar on Tuesday recorded 63 positive cases taking the total tally of infection cases in the summer capital to 70408 of which 4966 were travelers and 65442 others.
The Srinagar district has reported so far 830 deaths attributed to Covid infection since last year. The first death due to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir was also reported from Srinagar district.
During the peak of Covid wave, Srinagar had over 10,000 active cases and on an average over 1000 fresh infection cases were reported.
Srinagar has reported the highest number of Covid infection cases and stands second in number of deaths reported by any district of J&K after Jammu district which has reported 1138.
Total number of districts in Kashmir reported so far due to Covid-19 is 2225.
The doctors state that the after hitting peak Covid wave in Srinagar has declined which was mainly due to the fact that people have adhered to Covid appropriate behavior. However the medicos caution that the people should continue to follow guidelines.
“Srinagar district has witnessing a dip in Covid cases which is a good sign, but at the same time we must understand that Covid is still here. So people must not lower their guard against this virus,” said Senior Critical Care Expert, Dr. Showkat Shah.
He said that apart from adhering to Covid appropriate behavior, the people should not shy away from vaccination and get Covid jabs as it is the only protection available at this time against the Covid.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Muhammad AijazAsad has also reiterated the vaccination will help in preventing possible 3rd Covid wave here.
Asad said that as the experts are predicting the 3rd Covid wave, there is a need to understand the importance of getting vaccinated.He said it is the only way to prevent the possible 3rd Covid wave here, adding that besides the people should also follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).