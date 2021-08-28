State, Kacharie land worth Rs 35 crore retrieved during anti-encroachment drive in Srinagar

Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Srinagar, concerned Tehsildar and other officials from the Revenue and Forest Department were part of the Anti-Encroachment drive teams.

The land was retrieved from land grabbers at various prime locations of Srinagar including SaidporaEidgah, Ali Jan Road, Shiv Pora, Sonwar, Pantha Chowk, Chanpora, Inderhama, Astan Marg, Dara and other areas in the City.

Speaking about the drive, the DC said anti-encroachment drives will be undertaken in all areas of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai lands encroached in the district. He said involvement in land encroachment will be dealt with sternly as per the law.

The DC also urged the general public to bring into the notice of Revenue Officers or the DC Office any instances or attempts of encroachment on the State or Common land in the district.

The Land Revenue Act lays down stringent punishment against encroachment on state Land which can lead to imprisonment as well.