‘Strategy devised to prevent traffic jams in Srinagar after reopening of schools’

Srinagar: In view of expected rush after reopening of schools in the summer capital from March 1, Traffic Police has devised a strategy to prevent traffic jams.
“We are expecting abrupt rush of vehicles in Srinagar after reopening of schools. We have devised a strategy to prevent traffic jams during peak hours,” the Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic (Srinagar) Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir.
Elaborating on the strategy, Shah said a drive has been launched to prevent wrong parking of vehicles at busy routes.
“We are pressing additional towing vehicles into service to prevent wrong parking. We have directed drivers of school vans and buses to use designated parking areas for boarding and deboarding students. We have also asked to school van drivers to desist from driving their cars on LPG for safety of students,” he said.
“We will be taking strict against violators of traffic laws,” Shah added.
Shah said the multi-level parking at erstwhile SMG can accommodate over 400 vehicles. “Motorists must develop habit to use parking slots and desist from wrong parking.”
“We have to infuse traffic sense and change behavior of motorists. I am a firm believer of change, but change takes some time. It needs sustained effort and campaign. Our intention is to give relief to people so that they drive smoothly,” he said.
The SP said that the drive against use of LED headlights has been successful. “In just a month there is considerable change on this front. Motorists are gradually understanding how dangerous it is to use the LED or high power headlights for them.”
He maintained that support of stakeholders is imperative for streamlining traffic system. “We need cooperation from motorists, traders and other section of the society to streamline and improve traffic system.”
Shah said there is growing trend of students driving scooties and bikes. “More than Traffic Police, it is the responsibility of parents to ensure safety of their wards. In case of violation we can only seize two wheelers of students or fine them, but we can’t prevent accidents by them. So the role of parents is important in infusing disciple among their wards and ensuring their safety,” the SP added.